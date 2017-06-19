Korean hockey club hires ex-NHL head coach

(Daemyung Killer Whales)

A South Korean hockey club has hired a former National Hockey League head coach.The Daemyung Killer Whales in the Asia League Ice Hockey announced Monday they have signed Kevin Constantine to be their new head coach. The financial terms of the three-year deal were not disclosed. They're the first South Korean team to hire an ex-NHL bench boss.Constantine, a 58-year-old American, previously coached the San Jose Sharks, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. He has also had coaching stints in the Western Hockey League and other major junior circuits.With Constantine at the helm for the first time in the 1993-1994 season, the Sharks recorded 82 points, an improvement of an NHL-record 58 points from the previous season.In his first season with the Penguins in 1997-1998, Constantine led them to the Northeast Division title with 98 points.He made five playoff appearances in the NHL and has a regular season record of 161 wins, 150 losses and 61 ties.Constantine has also coached the US men's junior national team. The Killer Whales said they liked his track record of working with young players and turning around fortunes of young clubs.The Killer Whales finished eighth in the nine-team ALIH last season with 26 points in 48 games. (Yonhap)