Big screen TV panels to exceed 50% of global market in 2017

TVs with 50-59 inch display panels are expected to account for more than 50 percent of the global TV market this year, industry data showed Monday, indicating an industry trend toward larger-sized TV panels.According to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS, the share of such big-screen TVs is forecast to reach 51.7 percent this year, exceeding the estimated share of 35.3 percent by models with 40-49 inch panels.After the 50-59 inch segment, 60-69 inch TV panels have great potential to become the next mainstream size, with a market share of 20.4 percent by 2020, IHS said.The market share of the 40-49 inch products, meanwhile, is forecast to decrease from 29.8 percent in 2018 to 28.6 percent in 2020, the data showed.TV display panel makers are aggressively supplying 50-inch and larger panels, with fierce competition expected among major TV makers, such as Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc. and Sony Inc. (Yonhap)