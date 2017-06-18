NK claims US seized its diplomatic package, demands explanation

North Korea claimed on Sunday that the United States recently mugged its delegation carrying a diplomatic package in New York, calling on Washington to provide an explanation on what it calls a provocation.



According to the (North) Korean Central News Agency, which quoted its foreign ministry, a group of government officials and police officers from the US took a diplomatic package from its delegation on Friday at John F. Kennedy International Airport before it was about to board a flight home.



The delegation was in New York to attend the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, it added.



"As the diplomats vigorously resisted, they grabbed the diplomatic package using physical violence and made off," the ministry was quoted as saying. It called the incident a "planned and organized provocation."



The ministry also asked the world to "seriously reconsider" New York as a venue for major international events and demanded Washington provide an explanation for infringing upon its sovereignty.



"If the US fails to give its due response to our demand which is all too reasonable and fair enough, it will be totally responsible for all the consequences to be entailed," the ministry said. (Yonhap)