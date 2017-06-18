Pakistan investigating S. Korean in connection with IS abductions: reports

Pakistan has revoked the visa of a South Korean national and launched an investigation into him in connection with two Chinese citizens who were recently abducted and killed by the Islamic State, according to local and foreign media reports.



The South Korean, only identified as Su, runs a language school in Pakistan where the two Chinese in their 20s are believed to have worked until they were abducted, according to local daily Dawn and other media.



Su, who has stayed in Pakistan since 2011 on a business visa, is suspected of running the language school as a cover for missionaries. He and his family are currently in custody for further investigation, the reports showed.



The two Chinese nationals were reportedly kidnapped in the southwestern city of Quetta last month. Earlier this month, the Islamic State claimed that it abducted and killed them. (Yonhap)