[Breaking] Moon's justice minister nominee withdraws

The justice minister nominee expressed his willingness to withdraw from consideration on Friday amid snowballing controversy over his alleged ethical lapses.



Cheong Wa Dae official revealed that nominee Ahn Kyong-whan said he did not want to stand in the way of the president's efforts to reform the nation's prosecution.



Nominee Ahn Kyong-whan apologizes for misdeeds at a news conference on Friday. (Yonhap)