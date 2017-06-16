[Breaking] Moon's justice minister nominee withdraws

The Korea Herald

[Breaking] Moon's justice minister nominee withdraws

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-16 21:14
Updated : 2017-06-16 21:14

The justice minister nominee expressed his willingness to withdraw from consideration on Friday amid snowballing controversy over his alleged ethical lapses.

Cheong Wa Dae official revealed that nominee Ahn Kyong-whan said he did not want to stand in the way of the president's efforts to reform the nation's prosecution.

Nominee Ahn Kyong-whan apologizes for misdeeds at a news conference on Friday. (Yonhap)


Ahn has faced a raft of accusations raised against him, from his illegal marriage registration to his purpoted peddling of influence at his son's high school.  (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
 

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]