[Graphic News] Obesity affects one in 10 worldwide: study

More than 1 in 10 people worldwide are now obese, with weight-related health problems claiming millions of lives every year, according to a major new global study released Monday.
Conducted in 195 countries over a 35-year period, the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a conference in Stockholm is billed as the most comprehensive research to date on the subject.
Obesity numbers more than doubled in 73 countries since the study launch in 1980, triggering a surge in related diseases in what the study authors described as “a growing and disturbing global public health crisis.”
In 2015, 107.7 million children and 603.7 million adults worldwide were obese.