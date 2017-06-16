[Graphic News] Obesity affects one in 10 worldwide: study

More than 1 in 10 people worldwide are now obese, with weight-related health problems claiming millions of lives every year, according to a major new global study released Monday.Conducted in 195 countries over a 35-year period, the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a conference in Stockholm is billed as the most comprehensive research to date on the subject.Obesity numbers more than doubled in 73 countries since the study launch in 1980, triggering a surge in related diseases in what the study authors described as “a growing and disturbing global public health crisis.”In 2015, 107.7 million children and 603.7 million adults worldwide were obese.