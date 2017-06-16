[Eye Plus] Tradition and discipline at changing of guard

Today in the ultramodern metropolis of Seoul, tall and well-built actors assume the role, keeping guard at palace gates and re-enacting the changing of the guard ceremony.
A display of splendid traditional outfits and military discipline, the ceremony catches the eye of tourists and passers-by three times a day at Daehanmun, the main gate of Deoksugung near city hall, and twice a day at Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung, just a few blocks away.
Over at Sungnyemun, better known as Namdaemun, the guards march up and down, re-enacting patrol duty.
First introduced in 1996 and modeled after a similar event at London’s Buckingham Palace, the elegant traditional ceremony has now become a must-see for visitors of Seoul, attracting a total of 1.16 million tourists as of last year, according to the city’s data.
|Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald
Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Writing by Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)