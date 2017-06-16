[Breaking] Moon's justice minister nominee withdraws

The Korea Herald > National > Social affairs

[Eye Plus] Tradition and discipline at changing of guard

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-16 18:09
Updated : 2017-06-16 18:09

Centuries ago in the Joseon era, Seoul’s royal palace was guarded by the most loyal of the king’s army, known as “Wanggung Sumunjang.”

Today in the ultramodern metropolis of Seoul, tall and well-built actors assume the role, keeping guard at palace gates and re-enacting the changing of the guard ceremony.

A display of splendid traditional outfits and military discipline, the ceremony catches the eye of tourists and passers-by three times a day at Daehanmun, the main gate of Deoksugung near city hall, and twice a day at Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung, just a few blocks away.

Over at Sungnyemun, better known as Namdaemun, the guards march up and down, re-enacting patrol duty.

First introduced in 1996 and modeled after a similar event at London’s Buckingham Palace, the elegant traditional ceremony has now become a must-see for visitors of Seoul, attracting a total of 1.16 million tourists as of last year, according to the city’s data. 

Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald

Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Writing by Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]