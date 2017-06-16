[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a summer package that includes a one-night stay in a Club Room, express check-in at the Club Lounge on the 38th floor overlooking the city, continental breakfast for two and happy hour coffee, tea and snacks.Guests also receive an eco bag with a teddy bear, skincare products and other goodies. The package starts from 290,000 won and runs until Aug. 31. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-2100.Park Hyatt Seoul’s Japanese restaurant and bar, The Timber House, is offering a golden hour promotion featuring a Japanese light course meal of a beef sandwich, uni soba, green tea pudding, sake and Japanese beer.The meal is available daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Aug. 31 and priced at 59,000 won per person. The Timber House is designed like a traditional Korean house and provides a cozy atmosphere. Live music is played from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 pm to 12 am on Friday and Saturday. For information and reservation, call (02) 2016-1290 or (02) 2016-1234Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering summer packages until Aug. 31 for families, friends and couples.The Summer City Getaway package features a one-night stay in a standard room, access to fitness facilities and a swimming pool as well as a 20 percent discount at the hotel’s restaurants. It starts from 165,000 won and above. The choice of a superior room includes a breakfast buffet for two, shaved ice bingsoo and two cups of juice as well as access to a sauna.The Summer Weekend Escape package includes a one-night stay in a standard room and a breakfast buffet for two. Guests can check out at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The package starts from 249,000 won.All packages offer access to a fitness center and a swimming pool as well as a 20 percent discount at hotel restaurants. For information and reservation, call (02) 531-6520-1.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Italian restaurant Il Ponte is offering a lobster promotion until the end of June.The six-course meal starts with Wagyu beef carpaccio served with arugula salsa verde and parmesan crisps, followed by a creamy asparagus soup with herb gnocchi. Next comes a lobster and spinach quiche with bacon bites. The main dish is a choice of a sauteed live lobster and Wagyu tenderloin served with herbs, zucchini, mushrooms, white wine and cream roasted baby potatoes, or a marinated live lobster served with vegetables and mango puree.A menu for two people is also available with a choice of four kinds of cooked lobsters. For dessert, a pear marinated in red wine is served with vanilla bourbon ice cream, followed by coffee or tea. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-3270.The 37 Grill & Bar located on the 37th floor of Conrad Seoul is offering a promotion of lobster dishes until June 30.The six-course menu features an amuse-bouche as appetizer, followed by a cold lobster melon soup and bisque risotto with lobster meat. Pina Colada sorbet is offered before the main dish of grilled Wagyu strip loin steak with butter-poached lobster and ginseng-celeriac puree. Vanilla ice cream is offered as dessert. The price is 145,000 won per person. For information and reservation, call (02) 6137-7110.