[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea





Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju



“Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju,” a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition offers visitors chance to walk through hundreds of hanok in the Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.



Programs include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music night, Jeonju traditional opera, shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.



The event is held until Sept.13.



For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.







Korean Folk Village Festival

The Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts the Welcome to Joseon Variety Festival each spring, with this year’s event running until Sunday.



Programs include parades and performances as well as hands-on activities and actors dressed in Joseon-era clothing wandering freely throughout the park to interact with visitors. The hands-on activities include face painting and Joseon travel log stamp tour.



Visitors can also view special performances like the parade and fusion “madanggeuk,” a traditional outdoor play.



The festival is open to visitors of all ages. Duration of the performances is from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese or call travel hotline at 1330.

Goseong Lavender Festival





Every June, the areas around Eocheon-ri in Goseong-gun turn into purple lavender fields. During this season, many local and international visitors attend the annual Goseong Lavender Festival.



This year, the festival will have a variety of programs, including lavender photo exhibit and a photo contest at the farm and the village, photo gallery and a classical music concert.



The event is open to visitors of all ages and is free of charge. There are separate charges for some programs.



Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Call travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (www.lavenderfarm.co.kr) is in Korean only.

Seoul Bike Parade



The Seoul Bike Parade this Sunday is an event promoting energy conservation.



The parade starts at Gwanghwamun Square with about 5,000 participants. The bikes pass Seoul Station and the north end of Hangangdaegyo Bridge and finish at Peace Plaza in the World Cup Park.



Participants can enjoy the cool breeze of the Han River while riding along Seoul’s most representative courses, from Gwanghwamun Square to the north end of Hangangdaegyo Bridge, and the Gangbyeonbuk-ro course passing under seven bridges of the Hangang River.



The event starts at 8:40 a.m., and the participation fee is 10,000 won.



It is open to visitors between the ages of 10 and 80.



Call travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.





France Street Music Festival



Fete de la Musique, a music festival that is held in France every year is coming to Sinchon, Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.



The street festival will give people a chance to experience different cultures from around the world while enjoying music and events.



Programs include a performance by French band “Colours in the Street,” as well as bands representing Korea such as JoMungeun Band, Ochu Project, LudiSTELO and Marmello.



The performing hours are from noon to 8 p.m.



There will also be an event zone where you can experience French culture and products.



The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.



Call travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.