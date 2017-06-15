Koreana Hotel CEO’s children accused of physically abusing mom

An image of Koreana Hotel (Yonhap)

Two adult children of Koreana Hotel CEO Bang Yong-hoon are accused of physically abusing their mother, who committed suicide last year.Suseo police station, which investigated the 33-year-old daughter and the 29-year-old son of Bang, said Thursday that it has sent findings to the prosecution for indictment.Bang’s wife, surnamed Lee, was found dead at the Han River in September last year, in an apparent suicide. Her four children said at that time that she suffered from depression and was taking antidepressants.In February, Lee’s family sued two of them for confinement and continuous physical and verbal abuse of Lee, which they claimed led to her suicide. They submitted her suicide note, text messages and other evidence to the police.The family did not sue Bang, but argued that the CEO must have been involved. He and his two children underwent police questioning in April. Police concluded that Lee was likely abused, but there is not enough evidence to prove that Lee was confined.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)