KOGAS starts operation of 3 LNG storage tanks in Korea

The state-run Korea Gas Corp. said Thursday that it started the operation of three large-scale LNG storage tanks in eastern South Korea earlier this week.
Since March, the utility firm has test-run the three 270,000 kiloliter LNG storage tanks in Samcheok, 290 kilometers east of Seoul. The capacity of the tanks is the largest in the world, according to KOGAS.
|(Yonhap)
The Samcheok LNG facility currently operates nine 200,000 kiloliter LNG storage tanks.
With the three storage tanks going into full operation, KOGAS will be running a total of 74 LNG storage tanks in South Korea and other countries. (Yonhap)