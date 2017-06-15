‘Seoul should allow NK humanitarian aid without political calculus’

KOGAS starts operation of 3 LNG storage tanks in Korea

Published : 2017-06-15 15:55
Updated : 2017-06-15 15:55

The state-run Korea Gas Corp. said Thursday that it started the operation of three large-scale LNG storage tanks in eastern South Korea earlier this week.

Since March, the utility firm has test-run the three 270,000 kiloliter LNG storage tanks in Samcheok, 290 kilometers east of Seoul. The capacity of the tanks is the largest in the world, according to KOGAS.

(Yonhap)

The Samcheok LNG facility currently operates nine 200,000 kiloliter LNG storage tanks.

With the three storage tanks going into full operation, KOGAS will be running a total of 74 LNG storage tanks in South Korea and other countries. (Yonhap)

