[Photo News] Online banking upgrade

ONLINE BANKING UPGRADE -- Citibank Korea CEO and Citi country officer Park Jin-hei (center) on Thursday speaks on a platform for internet banking services, poised to launch Monday. The unveiled banking service would not require a user to prepare certificate verification nor Active-X, and be compatible with many web browsers including Chrome and Safari. During the event, Park also reconfirmed the bank has no plans for layoffs or exit from Korea in response to lingering speculation sparked by the bank’s April decision to shut 80 percent of branches. (Citibank Korea)