[AIIB] Who’s who among key participants to AIIB

A total of 2,486 officials consisting of finance ministers, government officials working in fields related to infrastructure development of developing countries, CEOs of private businesses, officials of international organizations and the academia have signed up to attend the three-day annual conference until Saturday, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.
South Korea’s newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister cum Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon will attend the forum, marking his first international event as the chief of the nation’s economic policies, the ministry said.
|South Korean Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon. (Yonhap)
The 2017 AIIB meeting is also to be the first international debut stage for the new Moon Jae-in administration, in light of strained diplomatic and economic ties with China over the previous government’s decision to host the US anti-missile defense system here.
Among the prestigious delegates are AIIB President Jin Liqun, Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Georgia Finance Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili, who also represents the vice-chair country of the conference.
|Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
Also to be present are: Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Douangdy; Indonesia‘s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who previously served as managing director of the World Bank; Australia’s Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack; and Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Tayebnia.
|Indonesian Finance Minister and AIIB Governor Sri Mulyani. (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
In the banking sector, KDB Chairman Lee Dong-geol, CEO of Shinhan Bank Wi Sung-ho, Woori Bank CEO Lee Kwang-goo and more will also head down to Jeju for the event over the weekend.
|Chairman of the state-run Korea Development Bank Lee Dong-geol. (KDB)
|CEO of Shinhan Card Wi Sung-ho. (Shinhan Financial Group)
|Woori Bank CEO Lee Kwang-goo. (Yonhap)
The China-led AIIB is an international financial institution made up of 77 member countries.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)