Netmarble’s ‘Lineage II: Revolution’ tops app rankings in Asia

(Netmarble)

“Lineage II: Revolution,” which officially launched in 11 countries across Asia on Wednesday, swept Apple’s App Store rankings in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau a day after its release.South Korea’s Netmarble Games said Thursday that its hit mobile-role playing game had clinched the No. 1 spot in the App Store’s app revenue rankings in Hong Kong and Macao.The game ranks No. 2 in terms of app revenue in Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines as well as No. 9 in Malaysia, Netmarble said. “Lineage II: Revolution” is also the top-ranked game in the free-to-play game charts in the six mentioned countries, it said.Google Play, the app store for Android smartphone users, has yet to provide its app rankings, Netmarble said.Looking ahead, Netmarble’s mobile game will arrive in Japan within the third quarter of this year and in China, via Tencent, North America and Europe within the fourth quarter of this year, the game maker said.“Lineage II Revolution” is a mobile role-playing game based on the storyline and characters of NCSoft’s PC online game “Lineage,” which is one of Netmarble’s top-grossing mobile games.Launched exclusively in Korea in December, the game raked in some 206 million won ($183 million) in revenue in the first month of its launch. The game’s explosive success helped boost Netmarble’s market capitalization ahead of its 2.66 trillion won public listing last month.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)