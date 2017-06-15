‘Seoul should allow NK humanitarian aid without political calculus’

Samsung announces mass production of 62-layer NAND chips

Published : 2017-06-15 15:08
Updated : 2017-06-15 15:08

Samsung Electronics announced Thursday that it has begun mass production of 64-layer, 256-Gigabit V-NAND flash memory chips and will apply the cutting-edge chips to the company’s whole lineup of storage solutions for servers, PCs and mobile applications.

Samsung had been producing the latest V-NAND chips for a limited number of customers since January, but the company had not made it public in order to gauge real demand accurately and first secure its production capacity.

To gain a competitive edge in the memory market, Samsung intends to expand production of the fourth-generation V-NAND chips to above 50 percent of its monthly NAND production by the end of the year, the company said. 
(Samsung)

The South Korean tech titan is set to start operating a newly built semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, in late June, and the plant is highly expected to be a production hub for the 64-layer V-NAND chips, according to industry sources.

The Samsung 64-layer 3-bit 256 Gb V-NAND features a data transfer speed of 1 gigabits per second, which is the fastest among currently available NAND flash memory. The new 64-layer V-NAND provides more than a 30 percent productivity gain compared to the 48-layer 256Gb V-NAND that preceded it.

“We will keep developing next-generation V-NAND products in sync with the global IT industry so that we can contribute to the timeliest launches of new systems and services, in bringing a higher level of satisfaction to consumers,” said Kye Hyun-kyung, executive vice president of the flash product and technology team at Samsung Electronics.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

