[AIIB] Korean agencies, companies display infrastructure tech at AIIB

International Convention Center Jeju (ICC Jeju)

Korean agencies and companies are displaying their latest infrastructure technology at the annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank held in Jeju starting Friday.The Infrastructure Exhibition is being held in the third-floor lobby of the International Convention Center Jeju from Friday to Saturday. It includes presentations from 30 agencies and corporations from seven countries including Korea. The technology displayed focuses on cutting-edge advancements relevant to infrastructure including smart city technology, management of transportation, green energy and 5G telecommunications.The exhibition is divided into separate sections for information, themed exhibitions, corporations, support agencies and member countries.In the themed exhibition section, Korea Land & Housing Corp. is showcasing Korean smart city technology, while Korea Expressway Corp. and the Korea Rail Network Authority are displaying their work with smart highways and high-speed rail.K-water is presenting its techniques for water quality and management, while the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will present on carbon-free green energy. KT is featuring an exhibition on 5G telecommunications technology.In the corporate section, companies involved in construction and engineering as well as communications and IT infrastructure are displaying booths on their latest technology.The Export-Import Bank of Korea, Korea Trade Insurance Corp., and the Korea Development Bank have booths offering consulting on financing for overseas infrastructure projects. The Korea Customs Service and KTNet are providing information on electronic customs and trade systems.“This year’s event is the first annual meeting of the AIIB to be held outside China, and is an excellent chance for Korea to showcase its advanced infrastructure technology to high-level officials from 77 countries,” said Lee Dong-ki, who heads international cooperation at the Korea International Trade Association.“Through the AIIB infrastructure exhibition, government agencies, state-run corporations and private companies will be able to cooperate to enter overseas infrastructure markets together.”By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)