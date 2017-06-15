Doosan Heavy unit bags 88 bln-won water purification facility deal

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Thursday that its British affiliate has clinched a 87.5 billion-won ($77.8 million) deal to build a water purification facility.



Doosan Enpure has signed the deal with Severn Trent Water, a British water supplier, Doosan Heavy said.



(Yonhap)

The facility will be able to process 320,000 tons of water on a daily basis. Its construction will be completed in 2020, according to Doosan Heavy.In 2012, Doosan Heavy acquired Enpure in a bid to strengthen its desalination business. (Yonhap)