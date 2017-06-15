Hong Sang-soo’s ‘Day After’ to hold press screening, but no conference

A still from “The Day After” (Jeonwonsa)

Hong Sang-soo’s “The Day After” will be screened to local press on June 22, but the film’s director and cast will not attend the screening, according to production company Jeonwonsa on Thursday.“No press conference will take place subsequent to the screening,” the company said in a statement.The screening will take place at Lotte Cinema near Konkuk University Station in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.Jeonwonsa gave no reason for the lack of a press conference.The film, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is director Hong’s 21st feature and stars Kim Min-hee, Jung Jae-young and Cho Yun-hee.The story features a married publishing company employee and the aftermath of his extramarital affair.Director Hong, who is married, and actress Kim made multiple public appearances at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival after they revealed that they were in a relationship last year.The film will hit local theaters on July 6.(doo@heraldcorp.com)