Seoul shares open tad higher on tech shares

South Korean stocks opened mildly higher Thursday, largely helped by bullish tech large caps, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched up 1.05 points, or 0.04 percent, to reach 2,373.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Large-cap stocks on the bourse were mixed across the board, with tech shares pushing up the market.



Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 1.6 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.35 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,119.3 won against the US dollar, up 4.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)