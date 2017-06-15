Korea hopes to win US backing for broader peace role: adviser

South Korea hopes to use the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump to win US backing for Seoul playing a leading role in efforts to bring permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, a special presidential adviser said Wednesday.



Moon Chung-in, an honorary Yonsei University professor who serves as special presidential adviser for unification, foreign and security affairs, made the remark upon arrival in Washington on a mission to improve understanding among American opinion leaders of the new government's foreign affairs and inter-Korean policy ahead of the summit set for June 29-30.



Moon Chung-in, special presidential adviser for unification, foreign and security affairs. (Yonhap)

"The large framework for this summit is to solidify the Korea-US alliance, coordinate the North Korean nuclear issue between the two countries and get the US to support Seoul playing a leading role in establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the adviser said.As to the possibility of the reopening of the inter-Korean industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong, the adviser said that the South may be able to discuss the issue with the North within the bounds of UN Security Council resolutions."As there are international sanctions, it will practically be difficult to seek a reopening beyond the level," he said.On Friday, he is scheduled to attend the 5th US-ROK Dialogue at the Wilson Center, where plans to deliver a speech outlining the new government's policy on foreign affairs, inter-Korean relations and the alliance with the US and exchange opinions with experts from both countries. (Yonhap)