Scientists develop adhesive patch inspired by octopuses

A group of South Korean scientists have developed an adhesive patch inspired by protuberances in the suction cups of octopuses, the ICT ministry said Thursday, a finding that can have various electronic and medical applications.



The team led by Bang Chang-hyun at Sungkyunkwan University developed the world's first patch that can be attached and detached up to 1,000 times without the need for any adhesive material, even in wet conditions.



(Yonhap)

"This study was to develop the material of a highly adhesive patch that can be attached and detached repeatedly without any sticky material at wet environment or the surface of skin," Bang said.The researchers forecast the patch can be applied in industrial materials, including patches used for medical instruments, as well as wearable devices.The research was funded by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the findings were published in the journal "Nature." (Yonhap)