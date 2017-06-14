Olympics: Ex-UN chief Ban proposed to head IOC's ethics commission

LAUSANNE (AFP) - Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon was on Wednesday proposed to chair the Ethics Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



The proposal will be put for vote to the full membership at the IOC session in Lima in September.



If approved, South Korean Ban will replace Youssoupha Ndiaye, the former president of the constitutional court of Senegal, who is standing down at the end of the current IOC Session.



"The IOC is honoured and pleased that Mr Ban accepted for his name to be put forward," said IOC president Thomas Bach.



"On the one hand, Mr Ban has an exemplary record of public service with integrity, accountability and transparency. On the other hand, he is a great friend of the Olympic movement."



Ban, who was UN chief between January 2007 and December 2016, added: "I am deeply honoured to be nominated as the chair of the IOC's Ethics Commission and accept the position with a sense of humility and responsibility.



"The United Nations and the International Olympic Committee have had a close working relationship over many years with both organisations contributing to building a peaceful and better world.



"In working closely under the principles of the IOC movement, I will do my best to enhance the accountability and transparency of the IOC."