Sandara Park named ambassador for Korea-Philippines’ relations

For the 119th Philippine Independence Day and 22nd Migrant Workers Day, Park attended the event named “Bayanihan sa Korea 2017” (meaning Filipino community spirit in Korea) in Seoul on Sunday.
|(YG Entertainment)
Hosted by The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, some 1,500 Filipinos got together to celebrate and encourage one another.
“Thank you so much for inviting me and appointing me as an honorary ambassador,” Park said. “The Philippines is like my second hometown for me. I will promote the country with a sincere heart.”
|(YG Entertainment)
The former 2NE1 member entered the music industry in 2004 through “Star Circle Quest,” the reality-based talent search program on ABS-CBN in the Philippines. She later made her debut in Korea as a member of the now disbanded group in 2009.
In 2016, the singer-actress appeared on ABS-CBN‘s audition program “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” as a judge.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)