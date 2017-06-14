[Graphic News] Countries most affected by extreme weather events

Six Asian countries are ranked among the world’s top 10 countries most affected by extreme weather events in the last 20 years, according to the Global Climate Risk Index by think-tank Germanwatch.Six Asian countries -- Myanmar, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam and Thailand -- are among the world‘s top 10 countries most affected by an extreme weather event between 1996 and 2015. Central American country, Honduras has a long history of devastating natural disasters and remains the most affected country in the world by extreme weather.Myanmar with a population of 53 million people is identified as the second most affected country in the last 20 years. It has seen a rise in temperature, increase in rainfall, storms, floods and most notably the devastating hurricanes like Nargis in which 2.4 million people were affected.