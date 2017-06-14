Moon to send special envoy to India, Australia

President Moon Jae-in will send a special envoy to India and Australia this week to deliver his wish for enhanced economic and diplomatic cooperation, his office said Wednesday.



Park Soo-hyun, presidential spokesman, said that former Culture Minister Chung Dong-chea will embark on the trip on Thursday to explain Seoul's diplomatic policy vision and deliver Moon's handwritten letters to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.





Former Culture Minister Chung Dong-chea (Yonhap)

"India, which has a massive domestic market and continues to achieve 7 percent growth, is South Korea's necessary partner for cooperation," Park told reporters."With Australia, we have developed a close partnership to a quasi-alliance level in all sectors, including security, diplomacy and trade," he added.Last month, Moon sent special envoys to major powers, such as the United States, China, Japan and Russia. (Yonhap)