THAAD work will continue, US says

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon speaks to reporters at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday after a meeting with South Korea‘s Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam. (Yonhap)

Despite controversy over Seoul’s halt of the deployment of missile defense launchers, the US remains committed to the program and further discussions to iron out any differences, a top Washington official said Wednesday.US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon is visiting Seoul and held talks with Seoul’s Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam, chiefly to discuss a summit between presidents Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump on June 29-30 in Washington.The meeting came amid growing concerns that the Moon administration’s recent freeze on the deployment of the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system here may adversely affect the two leaders’ crucial first encounter.Instead of directly addressing the suspension issues, Shannon displayed high expectation, saying Moon’s visit would be “great” for both countries in coordinating their North Korea policy, consulting on the THAAD program and underscoring the importance of the alliance.“(The visit) would be of enormous importance for Korea and the US, but also for the region and the world because the relationship between the US and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) is a global partnership,” he told reporters after the talks with Lim.“We have an ironclad commitment to our security and well-being and the commitment to the THAAD deployment. So we’re going to continue to work on this in a way that is satisfactory for both countries.”The undersecretary arrived in Seoul for a three-day stay following a stop in Tokyo. Later in the day, he met with Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, to consult on the trip.Cheong Wa Dae and the Foreign Ministry here said the summit will provide a chance to bolster the foundation for comprehensive bilateral cooperation on North Korea.“The two officials agreed to develop a joint strategy for the fundamental resolution of the nuclear issues, employing sanctions and dialogue,” the ministry said in a statement.In the wake of the launchers’ suspension, Seoul officials have been striving to ensure the issue would not overshadow the summit, during which the leaders are meant to foster personal rapport and lay the groundwork for sustained close cooperation especially on North Korea.Lim was expected to have sought to reassure the US once again that the decision will not upend the rollout itself while elucidating the need for a comprehensive environmental review on the site before the assets enter into operation.Shannon, meanwhile, confirmed that Joseph Yun, special representative for North Korea policy at the US State Department, traveled to Pyongyang to bring home Otto Warmbier, an American university student who had been jailed in the communist state for more than 17 months. The 22-year-old reportedly arrived in his home in Ohio later in the day, but has been in a coma for some 15 months.The journey, which marked Yun’s first trip as the chief nuclear negotiator, was for him to “accompany home” Warmbier, Shannon noted, simply saying “we pray for him and pray for his family.”A ministry official here said though the allies have been in close consultations over the detainee issues, Yun’s visit was intended to serve “purely humanitarian purposes.”By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)