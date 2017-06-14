Booyoung begins sales of apartments in Vietnam

Currently under construction, the apartment complex will provide housing for up to 3,482 families when completed.
Built in Ha Dong district’s Mo Lao new town, the complex will comprise of 10 apartment buildings. Each building will cover an area of 73 to 108 square meters and will have 30 aboveground stories and 2 underground floors.
|Booyoung’s first international apartment complex in Hanoi, Vietnam (Booyoung)
The apartments feature large windows, balconies and built-in systems, along with Korea’s high-quality finishing materials and a polished interior design, according to the company.
Situated near a railway station, the complex also provides convenient access to transportation for its residents.
Amenities located close by include a CGV cinema, Hanoi Museum, Ha Dong General Hospital and Hanoi National Convention Center. There are also education facilities such as universities and high schools.
The company said that there is likely to be enough demand for the apartment units as there are several industrial complexes within a 30-minute driving distance from the complex.
Of the total available apartment units, 30 percent of sales are open to foreigners.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)