Lim Seul-ong to return with new solo album

An image for Lim Seul-ong’s upcoming digital album “It’s You” (Sidus HQ)

Balladeer Lim Seul-ong, a member of K-pop quartet 2AM, is set to return with two new songs in a digital album on June 20, according to the singer’s agency Sidus HQ on Wednesday.The album will consist of two tracks: “That’s Right” and the title track “It’s You” (unofficial translation), a soft ballad promising eternal love. Rapper Beenzino is featured in the song.Lim participated in the producing of the tracks, according to Sidus HQ.Listeners will be able to “feel the growth in (Lim’s) music and a softer style” through the album, Sidus HQ said in a statement.Lim, who debuted in 2008 with the group 2AM, released his last solo album, “Normal,” in 2015.The singer has also acted in TV dramas such as last year’s “Mrs. Cop 2.”Lim will make his musical debut Friday with the musical “Mata Hari,” which will run until Aug. 6 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)