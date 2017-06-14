Moon to hold meeting with provincial administration chiefs

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with the chiefs of major provincial governments Wednesday, his office said, in what appears to be a preparatory step to deliver on his election pledge to institute a dialogue mechanism with them.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

The meeting will involve 17 provincial leaders and top central government officials, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Interior Minister Hong Yun-sik and presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.On the campaign trail, Moon pledged to create a "second Cabinet meeting" that involves the heads of major provincial governments, in a bid to bolster cooperation with the local administrations. The installation of the dialogue apparatus requires a legal revision, officials said. (Yonhap)