Parliament to hold hearings for three minister nominees

The National Assembly is set to hold confirmation hearings for three minister nominees Wednesday, amid political friction over President Moon Jae-in's controversial personnel choices.



The separate hearings for Democratic Party Reps. Kim Boo-kyum, Kim Young-choon and Do Jong-hwan -- the nominees for the interior, maritime and culture ministers, respectively -- are expected to be another political battleground as opposition lawmakers vowed tough vetting.





(Yonhap)

Their appointments do not require parliamentary consent, but disapproval could impose a political burden on Moon's nascent administration seeking cooperation from an opposition-led legislature for bills on an extra budget, government reorganization and other issues.A day earlier, Moon pressed ahead with the appointment of activist-professor Kim Sang-jo as Fair Trade Commission chief despite opposition parties' objections over his alleged ethical lapses, triggering intense resistance from them.Meanwhile, Wednesday is the first deadline by which the legislature has to adopt a report on the hearing for Foreign Minister-nominee Kang Kyung-wha. Opposition parties have objected to Kang's appointment due to a series of allegations involving her and her family.If the parliament fails to adopt the report, the president can set another deadline, after which he can formally appoint Kang although the move could further strain relations with the opposition bloc. (Yonhap)