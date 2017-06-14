Senior officials of Korea, US meet to prepare for Moon-Trump summit

Senior officials of South Korea and the United States held a meeting Wednesday to discuss details on the upcoming summit between their heads of state.



South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam met with Thomas Shannon, undersecretary of state for political affairs, and exchanged views related to preparations for the summit talks scheduled later this month.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first face-to-face talks in Washington on June 29-30 (local time) since they took office.Shannon arrived in Seoul on Tuesday and will stay here until Thursday during which he is expected to focus on making preparations for the summit.His trip comes amid the ongoing controversy over the deployment of a US advanced missile defense system.South Korea recently suspended the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery, which had been under way for months, citing the need for a survey on its environmental impact.The move is spawning suspicions that it could be the first step toward reversing the deployment decision made in July last year in the face of opposition from critics in South Korea. The Seoul government has repeatedly denied any such possibility.Before going into the meeting, Shannon told reporters seeking comments on the THAAD issue that he is "sure that we will have a broad agenda." (Yonhap)