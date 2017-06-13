ICT Minister nominee recognized for expertise, leadership

The nominee, 66, started his IT career in 1979 at LG Electronics, where he spent 25 years. You was among the first generation of chief information officers at Korean IT companies as he was appointed the CIO of LG Electronics in 1996.
|Nominee for science, ICT and future planning minister, You Young-min (Yonhap)
After serving as the vice president of LG CNS, You was tapped as head of the then-Korea IT Industry Promotion Agency from 2006 through 2008 during the former Roh Moo-hyun government.
He was scouted as ICT chief of steelmaker Posco in the following year and moved to the chief executive officer position of Posco Research Institute in 2010.
The software expert became a politician when he was offered the head position of digital communication at the Democratic Party in January 2016.
“The nominee is well-known for his deep knowledge and expertise in the IT industry, built on abundant field experience,” said an industry source. “The nomination seems to be sensible considering his experiences of having led both state-run and private institutions.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)