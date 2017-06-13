LG Display tops large panel market for over 7 years

LG Display retained the world’s highest shipments of large panels for 30 consecutive quarters, a global market research company said Tuesday.
LG Display, the world‘s largest liquid crystal display panel manufacturer, was first ranked No. 1 in the global large display panel market in the fourth quarter of 2009 and has maintained its position since then.
In the first quarter this year, LG Display shipped 35.42 million units, which accounted for 21.4 percent of the global shipment of 9-inch or larger panels, according to the report from UK-based global financial services company IHS Markit.
|(Yonhap)
The total shipment of 9-inch or larger display panels in the first quarter came to 165 million units around the globe, 8 percent down compared with the same period last year.
China-based BOE followed LG Display with a 21 percent, while Taiwan-based AUO came in third with a 16.4 percent.
Samsung Display, LG Display’s main South Korean rival, posted a 10 percent share and ranked fifth.
LG Display kept its leading position in the ultra-high-definition LCD TV monitor sector with 29.2 percent share for the sixth consecutive quarter as well.
LG Display, meanwhile, posted a 16.8 percent share in the laptop LCD panel market, while Chinese display maker BOE took a 27.8 percent.
LG Display currently plans to transform its new production facility P10 in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which was initially designed to produce OLED TV panels, to make mid- and small-sized organic light-emitting diode for smartphones from 2019, with an aim to enlarge its pie in the market where Samsung Display is dominant.
IHS Markit‘s market report on the mid- and small-sized panel market is expected to come out later this month.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)