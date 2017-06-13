LG Display tops large panel market for over 7 years

LG Display retained the world’s highest shipments of large panels for 30 consecutive quarters, a global market research company said Tuesday.



LG Display, the world‘s largest liquid crystal display panel manufacturer, was first ranked No. 1 in the global large display panel market in the fourth quarter of 2009 and has maintained its position since then.



In the first quarter this year, LG Display shipped 35.42 million units, which accounted for 21.4 percent of the global shipment of 9-inch or larger panels, according to the report from UK-based global financial services company IHS Markit.





(Yonhap)