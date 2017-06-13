‘Warriors of the Dawn’ to open in North America

“Warriors of the Dawn” (20th Century Fox Korea)

“Warriors of the Dawn,” led by actors Lee Jung-jae and Yeo Jin-goo, will hit North American theaters Friday, according to the film’s distributor 20th Century Fox Korea.Fox will be screening the film in some 30 theaters in North America.The film, which hit local theaters on May 31, was presold to the Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia at the 70th Cannes Film Market in May.“Warriors” is the fifth Korean-language period film to be produced by Fox International Productions and released by Fox Korea. Set in 1592 during the Imjin War between Korea and Japan, it features Lee as To-woo, the leader of a group of proxy soldiers paid to go to war on the behalf of noblemen, and Yeo as the young Crown Prince Gwanghae.