Korea's money supply up 6.6% in April: BOK

The money supply in South Korea jumped 6.6 percent in April from a year earlier, the central bank said Tuesday.The nation's "M2" totaled 2,450.2 trillion won ($2.16 trillion) in April, compared to 2,299 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.Month-on-month, the money supply gained 0.6 percent, the statement said.The growth rate of the money supply has been on the decline since October 2015 as companies decreased domestic credit.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)