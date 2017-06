Foreign vendors sought for Dongdaemun Flea Market

The Seoul Global Center is holding a Foreigners’ Flea Market at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Sunday.International applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Items for sale can include traditional handicrafts, souvenirs and gifts. Participation for vendors is free, but registration is required.The flea market will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic congestion around the venue is expected, so vendors are encouraged to use public transport.To register, contact the center at (02) 2075-4151 or email sgcfleamarket@gmail.com . More information is available at http://global.seoul.go.kr/ (abalakumar@heraldcorp.com)