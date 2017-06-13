Foreign vendors sought for Dongdaemun Flea Market

The Seoul Global Center is holding a Foreigners’ Flea Market at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Sunday.
International applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Items for sale can include traditional handicrafts, souvenirs and gifts. Participation for vendors is free, but registration is required.
The flea market will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic congestion around the venue is expected, so vendors are encouraged to use public transport.
To register, contact the center at (02) 2075-4151 or email sgcfleamarket@gmail.com. More information is available at http://global.seoul.go.kr/
(abalakumar@heraldcorp.com)