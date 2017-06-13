Seoul Players seeks directors for 10-minute plays

Seoul Players is seeking directors for its 7th Annual Ten Minute Play Festival this autumn.
The festival is an annual competition for new, previously unperformed 10-minute plays, submitted from Korea and around the world. Around 16 plays are usually chosen for the final cut and each is performed by a different team of actors and directors.
Applicants to be directors are asked to email the group with their resumes, a self-introduction and a brief description of their directing style.
Email seoulplayers@gmail.com or visit www.SeoulPlayers.org for more information.
