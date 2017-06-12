Parties fail to adopt hearing reports on top gov‘t judicial nominees

Rival parties failed Monday to adopt reports on the results of parliamentary confirmation hearings for President Moon Jae-in’s top government and judicial nominees, casting clouds over his efforts to swiftly form his government.



The ruling Democratic Party sought to adopt the reports on Fair Trade Commission (FTC) chairman-nominee Kim Sang-jo, Constitutional Court chief-designate Kim Yi-su and Foreign Minister-nominee Kang Kyung-wha, but failed to do so due mainly to objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).



The LKP calls all of them unfit, taking issue with a series of allegations involving them and their family members. They range from false address registration to real estate speculation.



The publication of the reports is a crucial procedure before their official appointments. Unlike the justice nominee, ministers‘



appointments do not require parliamentary consent, but disapproval would impose a political burden on Moon’s fledgling administration.



In line with the confirmation hearing act, the National Assembly had to finish adopting the reports for the FTC and court nominees by the Monday deadline.



After the deadline, National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun can refer the confirmation motion for the court nominee to a parliamentary plenary session and Moon can appoint the FTC nominee despite the risk of political friction.



The legislature‘s foreign affairs committee also attempted to adopt a report on Kang, but made no progress. The deadline for the report on Kang is Wednesday. (Yonhap)