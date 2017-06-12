‘Okja’ gets first screening in Korea

Tilda Swinton (left) and Ahn Seo-hyun star in “Okja.” (NEW)

Bong Joon-ho’s latest film “Okja,” which has been receiving international attention both for its unique story and the controversy surrounding its backer Netflix, was screened to the press Monday for the first time in Seoul.The film centers on the relationship between Mija, a country girl living in the mountains and played by 13-year-old Ahn Seo-hyun, and Okja, a super pig who boasts remarkable physical capabilities, intelligence and gentleness.Mirando, a multinational food research corporation helmed by Lucy Mirando, played by Tilda Swinton, seeks to rein in all the super pigs dispersed around the planet. Mija discovers one day that her beloved friend and pet has been taken away, and embarks on a quest to recover Okja.Along the way, she meets activists and unfeeling businessmen, ultimately discovering the ruthless order of the world.Disputes continue to surround Bong’s latest creature feature. Netflix’s decision to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on its streaming platform has caused an uproar among cinema purists, who argue that films belong first on the big screen.Korea’s largest cinema chain CGV announced its boycott last week. Lotte Cinema and Megabox are still considering whether to go ahead with the film’s release in Korea, slated for July 29.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)