Korean firms face protectionism in major markets: KITA

South Korean companies are increasingly facing protectionist measures in major export markets such as the United States and China, the state trade promotion agency said Monday.



A total of 30 countries have taken import restrictive measures against South Korean-made products, largely steel and metal goods, or have engaged in anti-dumping and safeguard investigations against local companies, the Korea International Trade Association said in a statement.



(KITA)

The number of trade actions rose to 193 as of June 7, up from 188 at the end of last month, the statement said.India, the US and China were the three major countries which have strengthened protectionist measures by slapping heavy anti-dumping and countervailing duties on their trading partners, KITA said. (Yonhap)