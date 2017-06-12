Nine Muses rolls out teaser videos

Images from Nine Muses’ teaser video (Star Empire Entertainment)

Nine Muses started out a sequential release of teaser videos for its upcoming EP, starting with a video of Keumjo on Monday.The group’s agency Star Empire Entertainment revealed the first teaser video for “Muses Diary Part.2): Identity,” set for release on 6 p.m. on June 19.The video starts off with Keumjo -- clad in a white dress -- running away from an unidentified threat, set to the sound of piano and her vocals.According to officials, the new EP will consist of six songs that combine to tell a complete story.Following the release of Keumjo’s video, Nine Muses will release teaser videos starring Hyemi, Sojin and Kyungri.The group last week revealed the track list for its first release since its fifth EP “Lost” in November of 2015.The lead track “Remember” will be about the emotions that follow a breakup, according to officials.Having debuted in 2010, the originally nine-member group was downsized to a four-member subunit called Nine Muses A. Nine Muses currently consists of five members -- the aforementioned four and Sungah, who will not be participating in the new EP.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)