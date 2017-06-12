Apink to release EP on June 26

(Plan A Entertainment)

Apink will unveil its sixth EP on June 26, its agency Plan A Entertainment said Monday, releasing its first record in more than nine months.On midnight, the agency posted a teaser image for the upcoming album on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account. The image shows the messages “Coming Soon. Pink up” with the release date of June 26, 6 p.m.“As Apink is returning after nine-month hiatus, the new EP will show them as more mature,” said Plan A Entertainment.The six-member female group consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young.Since its official debut in April 2011, the group has struck several hits, including “NoNoNo,” “Mr. Chu” and “Remember,” and has won honors at the 26th Golden Disc Awards, 21st Seoul Music Awards and 13th Mnet Asian Music Awards.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)caption: Teaser image of Apink’s new EP / Plan A Entertainment