Korean actress donates to Sri Lanka flood relief

Lee Young-ae (Sri Lankan Embassy)

Korean actress Lee Young-ae donated roughly $50,000 to Sri Lanka to help support flood relief in the country. Flooding was caused by a heavy monsoon in the latter half of May.The money was handed over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul on June 5 through the Korea Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, where Lee is an advisory chairperson.The actress said she was “deeply saddened by the lost lives and homes from the severe flooding” and that she wanted to help with the recovery in any way she could. Lee is famous and beloved in Sri Lanka for her role “Changumi” in the 2003 historical drama series “Jewel in the Palace,” which was hugely popular when it aired on Sri Lankan television.Lee has helped improve awareness of people with disabilities through the years, and supported the underprivileged as well.The flood has caused extensive damage to lives and properties, affecting 15 districts and killing over 200 people, with 78 missing. Over 700,000 people have been adversely affected, 11,000 homes were damaged and 2,100 homes were completely destroyed. Some 600,000 people have been displaced, according to Al-Jazeera.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)