Hyundai, Kia to carry out recall of 238,321 units

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, South Korea’s top two automotive companies, will carry out recalls of 238,321 cars across 12 models, the government said Monday.The automakers submitted their recall plans to the ministry last week and shared the plans to carry out the recalls.The automakers‘ latest action came after the forced recall order from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport last month due to five cases of defects being found.The concerned models are: Hyundai’s luxury Genesis and Equus sedans, Kia’s Mohave large-size SUV, Hyundai’s Avante compact, the Hyundai i30 hatchback, Sorento SUV, Carnival SUV, Sante Fe SUV, Tuscon SUV, Sportage SUV, LF Sonata sedan and LF Sonata Hybrid.A faulty canister found in the Genesis and Equus premium sedans may lead the vehicles to stop unexpectedly, the ministry said.Owners of the affected models can receive repairs free of charge at Hyundai Motor service centers.Repairs will also be offered for Kia Motors’ Mohave SUV owners, as a loose hub nut may cause the tire to come loose.Hyundai and Kia will also take responsibility for three other cases related to safety: a damaged vacuum pipe used in three models, including the best-selling Avante compact sedan from June 30; a broken fuel hose in the R-engine found in five models including the Sorento SUV from Friday; and a defective handbrake on the luxury Genesis sedan, LF Sonata sedan and the Sonata Hybrid also from Friday.The ministry is also reviewing whether to request the Seoul Central District Court to investigate into whether the automakers knowingly hid the five safety-related cases.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)