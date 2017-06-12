Korea's finance minister to meet his Indian counterpart

Top economic policymakers of South Korea and India will hold talks later this week to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, the finance ministry here said Monday.



In the fifth Seoul-New Delhi finance ministers' meeting to be held on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea's Kim Dong-yeon and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley will share views on current macroeconomic situations facing both countries and economic policies being pursued to fuel growth.



Finance minister Kim Dong-yeon (Yonhap)

They will also talk about issues like infrastructure development and South Korea's Knowledge Sharing Program, initiated in 2004 to offer its growth experience and other expertise to other countries.It is South Korea's first bilateral talks between finance authorities since the new Moon Jae-in government took office on May 10.India is South Korea's eighth biggest export market, with the total reaching $11.6 billion in 2016. (Yonhap)