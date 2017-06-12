Samsung to help improve Mexico’s medical environment

Samsung Electronics Mexico President Jo Hong-sang (left) holds up a signboard with Carlos Slim Health Institute President Marco Antonia Slim Domit in celebration of the partnership at Soumaya Museum in Mexico City. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics has clinched a partnership with Carlos Slim Foundation to help improve the management of health records in Mexico, the company said Monday.Under the partnership, the South Korean electronics giant will provide 1,000 near field communication reader-embedded tablet PCs to digitalize vaccination records at the country’s health authorities.The Carlos Slim Foundation owns Telcel, a Mexican mobile carrier with a 70 percent share of the market. Samsung expects the partnership with the foundation to enhance its business in Mexico.“The latest partnership is the beginning of collaborative efforts to improve the medical environment of Mexico,” said Marco Antonio Slim Domit, the president of The Carlos Slim Health Institute, at a ceremony held in Mexico City. “We hope the digitalization helps manage medical information more accurately and easily.”Established in 1986, Carlos Slim is one of the world’s wealthiest foundations for education, medicine and employment in Latin America.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)