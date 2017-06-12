LG aims to be top-tier player in cordless cleaner market

LG Electronics H&A Division President Song Dae-hyun (second from left) and Domestic Sales Division President Choi Sang-gyu (right) introduce CordZero ART Series at LG Twin Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul on Monday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics launched a new lineup of cordless vacuum cleaners Monday, saying it aimed to become a top-tier player in the global market for the appliances.Named “CordZero ART Series,” the new lineup includes the cordless handstick vacuum clear A9, the deep learning-applied robot cleaner, R9, and the canister vacuum cleaner, T9.The A9 features a suction power of 140 watts, the highest in the world for a cordless handstick cleaner, according to the company.“Compared to competitor Dyson’s handstick models, the LG A9 weighs almost the same or slightly heavier, while we provide longer battery life by providing a dual pack,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics’ Home Appliance and Air Solution Business.LG provides a dual battery pack that can operate the cleaner for up to 80 minutes at a time.The company has upgraded its robot cleaner by applying its proprietary deep learning technology Deep ThinQ. Users can operate the R9 cleaner via the LG Smart ThinQ application on their smartphones.Suction strength is also LG’s main selling point for the T9, which the company said features the world’s strongest suction power of 250 watts. The main body of T9 is equipped with sensors that can detect and avoid obstacles and automatically follow users’ moves.The core technology of the ART series is LG’s special smart inverter motor that runs at 115,000 revolutions per minute, the company said. The motor’s magnetic spinning technology guarantees up to 10 years of longevity, the company said.“The cleaner business will center on cordless products along with AI-based robot cleaners,” said Song. “We plan to launch the ART series in the North American market in the near future with an aim to become a top-tier player in the global cordless cleaner market.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)