KT to supply advanced internet technology in Boston

KT CEO Hwang Chang-gyu (left) and city of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh shake hands in Boston after signing a memorandum for the Boston Digital Equity Project in April. (KT)

Mobile carrier KT said Monday that it will launch its GiGa Wire service in Boston, the US, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the US internet firm NetBlazr and the city of Boston to participate in the Boston Digital Equity Project, a key policy of the city for a better internet environment.KT’s GiGA Wire offers a speed up to 1 Gbps using only copper lines instead of optical cables, which will help improve the outdated network infrastructure of over 100-year-old buildings in the city, the company said.Under the agreement, KT will provide its GiGA Wire technology for the embedment of test networks in areas selected by the city of Boston.The trial service will be provided for 100 to 150 low-income households in Boston this fall.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)