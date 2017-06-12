K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri to drop new album early July

Lee Hyo-ri (Kiwi Media Group)

K-pop dancing diva Lee Hyo-ri is set to release a new album in the beginning of July, her agency Kiwi Media Group said Monday.“The album had originally been planned for June, but we have decided to release it in the beginning of July,” the agency said. “We are in the process of working on the last touches of the album and have not yet specified a date.”Lee worked with composer Kim Do-hyun to produce the album.It will mark the songstress‘ return to the music scene since her fifth album “Monochrome” was released in 2013.Lee is set to star in the variety show “Infinite Challenge” on June 17 and in the new JTBC reality show “Lee Hyori’s BnB” on June 25 prior to the album‘s release.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)