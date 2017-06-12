Belgian princess gets honorary citizenship from Seoul

Princess Astrid of Belgium will be granted an honorary citizenship from the city of Seoul, the city government said Monday.



Princess Astrid arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a weeklong visit as a special envoy of the current monarch and her brother, King Philippe, with a group of 258 delegates to foster economic ties with South Korea.



This file photo shows Princess Astrid of Belgium at Ewha Womans University on June 9, 2017. (Yonhap)

She will receive the certificate of honorary citizenship from Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon early Monday, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The princess and the mayor will clinch an agreement aimed at boosting exchanges between Brussels and Seoul.She is also scheduled to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, the Korean foreign ministry said earlier.It is the first time for a Belgium economic mission to visit the country since 2009. (Yonhap)